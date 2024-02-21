The Botswana Vaccine Institute is to work with Ugandan scientists and the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries to find a solution to foot and mouth disease that has posed a challenge to the nation over the years. This was revealed in a meeting between President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Botswana scientists at State House, Entebbe.

The engagement was a follow-up on the bilateral meeting between President Museveni and President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi of Botswana on January 22, 2024, at Speke Resort, Munyonyo, on the sidelines of the G77+ China Third South Summit.

Botswana Vaccine Institute scientists have since collected samples from the cattle affected by foot and mouth disease in the cattle corridor and other parts of the country. .

President Museveni welcomed the scientists from Botswana and agreed to the partnership to develop a vaccine for the disease in Uganda.

“The other time, I also discussed with H.E. Mokgweetsi about animal feeds and if the Botswana companies could come here because we have a lot of maize. For instance, the other year we produced five million metric tons, but we consumed one million metric tons internally, so if there are companies that want animal feeds for local consumption and also for export back to Botswana, they are welcome,” President Museveni said.

Hon. Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, informed the President that scientists from the Botswana Vaccine Institute had agreed to partner with the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO, to develop a vaccine to combat foot and mouth disease in Uganda.

“In our discussions, they agreed to the idea that they could partner with us, NARO, to develop their own vaccine. They are now serving Southern Africa, so they believe they can also help us produce for East Africa,” Hon. Tumwebaze said.

Hon. Tumwebaze also said that they convinced the delegation from Botswana to also buy milk from Uganda, explaining that it is of high quality.

Mr. Andrew Madeswi, the CEO of the Botswana Vaccine Institute, said that the mission of collecting samples has been achieved, the next step is testing the samples, and the final findings of the report will be out by March 29, 2024.

The Technical Director of the Botswana Vaccine Institute, Mr. Mokganedi Mokopasetso, said that while collecting samples, they visited three districts in the western part of the country, three districts in the eastern part of the country. .

The meeting was also attended by Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Hon. Judith Nabakooba, the Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Hon. Bright Rwamirama, the Minister of State for Animal Industry, Ambassador Paul Amoru, the High Commissioner of Uganda to South Africa, Maj. Gen. David Kyomukama Kasura, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, among others.