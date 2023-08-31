The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs


The MSFA/IA Hon. Okello Oryem and MFA of Singapore Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan met at the Ministry Headquarters in Singapore.

The two discussed issues of mutual interest including areas of cooperation in line with promotion of trade&investment between the two countries.The Minister of Foreign Affairs Singapore proposed to his counterpart of the need for Uganda to enact investment protection laws. Hon. Okello Oryem extended an invitation to his host to visit Uganda.

