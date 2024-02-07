The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has criticised public and private secondary school owners for charging exorbitant school fees.

The new school term re-opened this week and the media has been awash with school fees’ structures of various schools across the country with some learning institutions charging as high as Shs4 million per term.

The charges further come to light, ahead of the selection of students to join Senior One.

While chairing the House on Wednesday, 07 February 2024, Tayebwa re-echoed the urgency of addressing the issue, saying that schools that have defied previous government directives need to be reprimanded.

“This is a matter we have extensively discussed in this House and I have seen several circulars from government in regard to that matter, giving very clear guidelines but the situation seems to be getting worse,” said Tayebwa.

He directed the Minister of Education and Sports to present a statement on the matter on Tuesday, 13 February 2024 outlining punitive measures against schools which have defied government directives against high school fees charges.

“It is a very critical matter which I want us to give the due attention it deserves,” Tayebwa said.

He added that, “considering our backgrounds, I am sure most of us if that was the situation, we would not be here. We would not have been able to study and come here,” Tayebwa said.