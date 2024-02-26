“Build big churches, but build bigger schools-when you build bigger schools, they will produce products that will build much bigger churches,” Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has encouraged the Anglican church.

He made the call while officiating at the ground breaking ceremony of Saints, Andrew and Philip Cathedral in Mukono district on Sunday, 25 February 2024.

Tayebwa recognized the contribution of the church towards enabling access to education, with particular reference to Uganda Christian University, Mukono.

“Mukono is now known as a centre of excellence. I visited the university-the beauty, the cleanliness, I am proud of you; thank you,” he said.

Tayebwa also urged the church leadership to encourage Christians to work hard, even as they seek God.

“Working is very important because some of us were getting worried that there are churches that are taking the route of telling people that it is all about prayer without working hard. If we only prayed, would we be able to build a cathedral,” said Tayebwa.

The Deputy Speaker also appreciated the Archbishop of Church of Uganda, the Most Rev, Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, for his role in unifying all religious leaders.

“Unity is important and religion should bring us together. Mugalu is a symbol of unity in Uganda,” Tayebwa said.

Kazimba rallied Christians to support efforts to construct a new church house for Saints Andrew and Philip Cathedral, saying that the 39-year-old facility requires Shs6 billion.

“How many of you have built a Cathedral before. The Namirembe Cathedral was built when we were not born. Let us make history and build this cathedral,” Kazimba said.

He enumerated the importance of building the Cathedral, saying that it has nurtured some of the former prominent bishops of Church of Uganda, including Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo and Alfred Tucker.

He added that the diocese continues to train several bishops, and yet it does not have a cathedral.

“Today we have a challenge, as we celebrate the first anniversary of Bishop Enos Kitto Kagodo, I want to invite everyone to contribute. This Cathedral is for you, it is our project,” said Kazimba.

He appreciated the Deputy Speaker for supporting religious activities, saying that he always responds whenever called upon.

“He loves the church, he has supported several fundraising activities and the latest was the interior renovation of Namirembe cathedral where we raised Shs1 billion,” said Mugalu.