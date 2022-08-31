The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has tasked the Government Chief Whip to update to the House on the progress of government bills expected to be tabled on the Floor of Parliament.

Among issued the directive during the morning plenary sitting on Tuesday, 30 August 2022.

She noted that government issued a legislative agenda during the State of the Nation Address on 17 June 2022, containing 62 bills that are expected in the second session of the 11th Parliament.

“We need an update on how many of the 62 bills have been brought to this House, how many are pending and the way forward. We want that information,” Among directed.

The Government Chief Whip, Hon. Hamson Obua, committed to present an update to the House on the Speaker's directive at the next sitting.

In the afternoon sitting for the day, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa noted that out of the proposed 62 expected bills, government has so far tabled nine, which have already been considered and passed by the House, and now await Presidential assent.

“We have consumed the bills you brought, and we now need more business from government,” he said.

Tayebwa also urged Members of Parliament to always consult the Attorney General whenever they consider bringing Private Member’s Bills to the House.

“The Attorney General has a whole unit that has the capacity to comb all the other laws and guide you so that you do not bring issues that have already been covered in other laws,” said the Deputy Speaker.

He added: “You may want to bring primary legislation that could be addressed by an amendment in an already existing law, and we end up having many laws that end up lying idle. We have to be cautious about this.”

In the earlier siting Speaker Among, issued a stern warning to legislators over missing plenary and committee sittings and made reference to Rules 112 and 113 of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament that prescribe modalities for leave or absence from the House and committees.

The rules also prescribe attendant sanction in case of any breach.

Among told the House that her study of the attendance records for both committee and House business from July 2022, showed high absenteeism of Members of Parliament.

“The money they pay us is from the taxes of the people. But when you are not in the constituency or in the House, are you representing your people? We are forced to give you warning letters,” Among said.

She tasked all committee chairpersons to present attendance lists to her office, which will be tallied with lists of MPs who regularly attend plenary sittings.

She noted that these will be used to evaluate the attendance of committee meetings.

“We are going to take action! We are sorry about it but we have nothing to do about it. We are helping you as representatives of the people, because tomorrow you will need to come back to this House. What will you tell the people?” Among asked.

She also urged MPs to clock in and out using the biometric systems whenever they attend plenary sittings, so as to take account of their attendance.