Speaker, Anita Among has demanded immediate intervention for residents of the Kigezi-Rwenzori region who have been affected by floods.

Reports indicate that 18 people died on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 as mudslides swept away houses and roads in the districts of Rubanda, Kisoro and Rukiga in Kigezi region.

“We want to ask the Minister of Disaster to come and present immediate action they have taken on what is happening and the long term plans. It still takes us back to the need for a Disaster Commission; it is a constitutional right but we have paid a deaf ear to that,” Among said.

The Speaker said this in her communication to the House on Thursday, 04 May 2023.

Among also urged residents in flood prone areas to be on alert following the onset of the rainy season.

“This is a common occurrence during the rainy season and people in Elgon region also need to be on alert because this has happened and it is going to continue happening. We must always be prepared for floods and droughts,” she said.

Bahati said government is providing immediate assistance as they look at long term solutions to the flooding problem.

The Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Trade), Hon. David Bahati confirmed that the floods have so far killed 18 people, destroyed houses and washed away roads.

“The road from Katuna-Muko and the road to Lake Bunyonyi have all been destroyed by rain,” said Bahati.

He added that government has responded to the situation and will institute long term solutions to the floods and mudslides.

“We are doing all that we can to make sure that the situation at least temporarily improves as we plan for a lasting solution,” Bahati said.