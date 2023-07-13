The Speaker, Anita Among has called for a strategic crisis meeting with senior government officials to try and find solutions to the increasing road accidents.

In her communication, the Speaker said the meeting will take place on Thursday, 13 July 2023 in her boardroom and will be attended by the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the Minister of Works, Gen. Katumba Wamala, The Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Government Chief Whip, Hon. Hamson Obua, the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Mathias Mpuuga, officials from Uganda National Roads Authority(UNRA) and the police.

“Yesterday we talked about accidents but there was another terrible one and the issue was a vehicle parked by the road. Since the Ministry of Works has failed to do its work, can we have a meeting with them tomorrow, together with UNRA and Police, so that we give orders,” said Among.

The Speaker said the House will receive a brief about the discussions and resolutions that will be reached at in the meeting.

“We cannot keep singing that we should implement the Traffic and Road Safety Act yet no one is there to do the work. Someone should be held accountable,” Among said.

Hon. Anthony Akol (FDC, Kilak North County) said that persons responsible for taking action on matters act in an ad-hoc way and suggested that the Ministry of Works should give quarterly reports on traffic in the country.

Kampala District Woman Representative, Hon. Shamim Malende asked the meeting to address the issue of barricades erected along highways.

“When you move on different roads at night, you find that traffic police leave these barricades on the road and they have caused accidents yet the roads have no lights,” Malende said.