The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has asked MPs to lead efforts in conserving the environment in their constituencies following the adverse effects of climate change.

She said that several environmental disasters are happening in different parts of the country and that there is need for legislators to be at the forefront of improving the environment.

AUDIO: Speaker Anita Among

“The issue of climate change has really become so terrible that day in day out we have people dying from floods and other forms of environmental degradation which needs to be handled,” Among said in her communication from the chair at the start of the House sitting on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Among’s plea follows landslides caused by heavy rains on the night of Tuesday 06, September 2022 that left several dead, housing and gardens destroyed in Kasese district, western Uganda.

The Speaker promised to send Members to lead efforts to plant trees in their constituencies, and added that although there are existing laws to conserve the environment, a lot more still needs to be done especially by leaders.

Over the past years, Uganda has been experiencing several disasters arising from floods and famine partly attributed to increased deforestation and lack of rain.

The deaths in Kasese district occurred barely a month after another 20 died in Mbale district, eastern Uganda following heavy flooding.