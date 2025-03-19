Uganda demonstrated its commitment to fostering a competitive business environment and innovation by hosting a strategic forum at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) offices in Kololo. Organized in partnership with the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, the forum brought together ambassadors, high commissioners, and diplomats to explore ways to enhance Uganda’s business climate, promote innovation, and leverage diplomatic ties for economic growth. Under the theme “Strengthening Uganda’s Economic Future through Strategic Diplomacy and Collaboration,” the event provided a platform for discussions on business registration, intellectual property protection, innovation hubs, and regional trade. It aimed to position Uganda as a prime investment destination and strengthen partnerships with international stakeholders.

Hon. Norbert Mao, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, delivered a keynote speech emphasizing Uganda’s unique position in global markets. He underscored the government’s commitment to simplifying business processes, supporting SMEs, and promoting trade and investment. “We live in an era of cross-border markets, trade, and an ever-growing youthful population of 77%. The government is dedicated to facilitating business formalization and economic growth,” he stated.

He also highlighted Uganda’s progress in intellectual property (IP) protection, crucial for fostering innovation. In 2024 alone, URSB registered over 2,700 trademarks and 100 copyrights, reflecting increasing awareness of IP rights among entrepreneurs. Additionally, Uganda’s first Geographical Indication (GI) registration for “Rwenzori Mountains of the Moon Coffee” marked a significant milestone in protecting local agricultural products and boosting their market value.00

The URSB Board Chairperson reaffirmed the Bureau’s role in enhancing Uganda’s business-friendly environment. “URSB continues to lead in streamlining business registration and protecting intellectual property. Our all-digital strategy, including the Online Business Registration System (OBRS), has reduced registration times, enabling businesses to grow,” he noted. He also highlighted the Security Interest in Movable Property (SIMPO) electronic register, which facilitates access to credit for businesses. Uganda’s innovation ecosystem was another focal point. The Chairperson of Uganda’s Innovation Agency (UAI) emphasized the agency’s work in supporting start-ups and tech entrepreneurs. “Our innovation hubs have become centers of excellence. In 2024, we saw a 50% increase in trademark renewals and a surge in patent applications from universities and innovation hubs,” she shared.

Hon. Oryem Henry Okello, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of International Cooperation, stressed the importance of diplomatic partnerships in driving Uganda’s trade and innovation agenda. He lauded efforts to facilitate Uganda’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), enabling access to broader markets. “Diplomacy and regional integration are key to unlocking Uganda’s potential. We are ready to work with international partners to drive growth in agriculture, technology, and manufacturing,” he stated.

The forum concluded with a call for continued collaboration. Hon. Mao reiterated Uganda’s commitment to economic transformation and innovation, urging stakeholders to harness technology for sustainable growth. The event underscored Uganda’s readiness to engage globally, ensuring its economic advancement benefits both local and international stakeholders. This initiative marks a crucial step in Uganda’s journey toward becoming a competitive business hub, fostering partnerships, and solidifying its role in regional and global markets.