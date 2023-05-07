350 people in Kisoro District have received relief non-food Items (NFIs) today from the Uganda Red Cross Society. The supported families are from selected households that were worst hit by the floods and landslide occurrences that ravaged the districts 2 days ago. On 2nd and 3rd May 2023, Kisoro district which neighbors Rwanda to the south, experienced above-normal rains that caused heavy flooding and landslides, leading to the death of 8 people, and 6 injuries. The affected communities include villages of Bunyora and Kimbuba in Chibumba Parish, Chahafi town council.

Uganda Red Cross together with the community responders went to the rescue of the people, offered first aid to the injured and referred them to hospital for further management. The dead were retrieved from the rubble and accorded a descent burial. Under the coordination of the Office of the Prime Minister, Uganda Red Cross worked closely with the Kisoro District Disaster Management Committee to complete rapid assessment in less than 24 hours to establish the magnitude of disaster and arranged delivery of relief aid to the affected communities.

While presiding over the distribution exercise, the Kisoro district Woman Member of Parliament who also doubles as the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Hon. Sarah Mateke appreciated the Uganda Red Cross for the quick response.

"I thank the Red Cross for the quick response to the affected families. The nonfood items given will help our people to develop coping mechanisms temporarily as Government also prepares to support them with any other support required.” Mateke added.

Honorable Mateke also represented the Minister of State for Relief and Disaster Preparedness, Office of the Prime Minister - Hon. Esther Davinah Anyakun.

While speaking to the beneficiaries and the authorities, Dr, Brian Kanaahe, Uganda Red Cross Director of Disaster Risk Management highlighted the standard operating procedures for the Red Cross that guide such emergencies. He appreciated the coordination and collaboration with the district authorities and extended sympathies to the affected families.

“The past 2 days we have been so busy for our team, carrying out rapid assessments, and verification of beneficiaries, to inform this response. We have tried to respond within the turnaround time of between 12 -72 hours as per our emergency standard operating procedures. As the Red Cross, we find pride in alleviating the suffering of people, and saving lives.”

“In collaboration with the Government, District leadership, I am happy that we are to put a smile on the faces of over 300 people receiving these nonfood items today.” Kanaahe added.

Among the relief aid delivered include shelter kits, Tarpaulins, Blankets, Saucepans, Knives, plates, cups, Jerrycans, Mats, bars of soap, solar lamps, Aqua tabs (for water treatment), bed nets, and shelter kits containing digging kits to enable people set up new shelters.

The exercise was witnessed by the Kisoro District leadership, including the District Disaster Management Committee, Woman Member of Parliament for Kisoro, the RDC Hajji Shafic Kagimu, among others.