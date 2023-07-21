The Committee of Finance is to study and reconcile financial statements of the Consolidated Fund account for the year ending 30 June 2023 and report to Parliament.

While chairing the House on Thursday, 20 July 2023, the Speaker Anita Among said failure by some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to effectively utilise their budgets is an indictment on the planning function at various levels.

“If you have budgeted for Shs1 billion and have not been able to consume all the money and return it to the Consolidated Fund, then you are affecting the budgeting process. You must budget for what you know you will consume,” Among said.

She noted that National Development Plan (NDPIII) is in its fourth year of implementation and as such, resource mobilisation should match the aspirations of national developments.

“I call upon leaders and technocrats to ensure that efficient, effective and economic utilisation of the approved funds is being done,” Among added.

Hon. Fredrick Angura (NRM, Tororo South County) attributed the return of unused money to the Consolidated Fund on late releases of the funds by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

“As Parliament, we do appropriation and pass the budget before we know how much is going back to the Treasury. We need to develop a good understanding on how we shall handle these funds,” said Angura.

Hon. Solomon Silwany (NRM, Bukooli County Central) alluded to resolutions by Parliament to take action on some under-performing accounting officers saying government has made much progress on it.