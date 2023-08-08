The Constitution of the Republic of Uganda recognizes that health is a fundamental right and guarantees access to health services for all. The Ministry of Health is mandated to provide Preventive, Promotive, Curative and Rehabilitative Health services to all people in Uganda in their diversity without any form of discrimination.

The Ministry of Health would like to reiterate the following to all health workers/ healthcare providers:

i. Not to deny services to ANY client who presents themselves for services

ii. Not to discriminate or stigmatize any individual who seeks healthcare for any reason - gender, religion tribe, economic or social status or sexual orientation

iii. Patient rights and ethical values - Confidentiality, Privacy, Patient Safety as stipulated in the Patient's charter should be upheld each time a patient seeks health care services at your facility ._

This is to reiterate that the Anti-Homosexual ty Act, 2023 (the Act) does not forbid any person from seeking medical services from a health facility or hospital. Furthermore, all services should be provided in a manner that ensures safety, privacy and confidentiality to all clients that seek health services in all public and private health facilities.