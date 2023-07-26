Pope Francis has again, granted private audience to the Speaker Anita Among again.

The meeting which will be held in Rome, Italy is one of the many engagements the Speaker of Parliament will be having with the Holy Father on faith and religion.

According to a diplomatic message by the Apostolic Nunciature in the Federal Republic of German to the Embassy of Uganda to the Holy See the Pope will meet the Speaker on Friday, 25 August 2023.

The message states that after the Papal audience, the Speaker, as per the protocol practice, will be received by His Eminence Pietro Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness.

"The Apostolic Nunciature wishes to fulfill its duty to convey the following indications to the Embassy of the Republic of Uganda to the Holy See in connection with the abovementioned official visit to the Vatican," reads Note Verbale.

This will be Speaker Among's third visit to His Holiness the Pope after the others in 2021 and 2022, respectively