H.E. Fukuzawa Hidemoto, out-going Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Uganda paid a farewell courtesy call on the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of International Relations, Hon. Oryem Henry Okello at the Ministry Headquarters.

Amb. Hidemoto, who has served a 3-year tour of duty in Uganda was grateful for the hospitality accorded to him since October 2020. He said that the farewell meeting also provided a platform for reflecting on the significant achievements and milestones in the bilateral relations between Japan and Uganda.

During his tenure, he has overseen the implementation of a number of key projects, together with the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), in the transport infrastructure sector, namely the Source of the Nile Bridge, Jinja and the The Kampala Flyover Construction and Road Upgrading Project (KFCRUP).

Amb. Hidemoto reaffirmed Japan's commitment to supporting Uganda's development, expressing confidence that his successor will continue to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two Countries. Amb. Hidemoto expressed satisfaction about the growth of relations between Uganda and Japan. He emphasized the importance of people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation in promoting mutual understanding and friendship. “It has been a privilege to serve as an Ambassador in such a beautiful country”, he said.

Hon. Okello expressed his appreciation for Japan's continued support to Uganda in various sectors, including infrastructure development, education, and healthcare. He highlighted the importance of enhancing trade and investment between the two Countries and looked forward to receiving Amb. Hidemoto’s successor.