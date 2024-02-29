Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has committed to resolve concerns of the Nubian community, including community projects like schools, hospitals and other amenities.

In a meeting with their leaders led by Mr Twaha Hassan, Speaker Among said the long-standing issues should be framed in a comprehensive petition to Parliament through their area Member of Parliament Hon Hassan Kirumira (NUP, Katikamu South).

The Speaker promised that issues that fall within the ambits of Parliament will be comprehensively handled.

“I appreciate that you are one of the minorities but you belong to this country; some of the issues raised are strategic in nature and we need to have a petition formally brought so that the community gets what is due to it,” she said on Thursday 29 February 2024.

She added: “This is your home and if you have any problem, you bring them to us and we will resolve them.”

Government Chief Whip, Hon Hamson Obua, said government will support all efforts to address the issues to be raised.

“They have been very eloquent in sharing the issues with the whole spectrum of government; we know there are challenges that will be addressed, those that are strategic in nature we will consult and find the best solution to them,” he said.

Mr Twaha Hassan appreciated Speaker Among for the audience.

“I thank you for giving us this opportunity and for scheduling time to listen to our concerns; we are happy you have taken note of our concerns and we are sure they will be adequately addressed,” he said.

Speaker Among tasked MP Kirumira to work with the community leaders and present a petition to be comprehensively handled.