The National Sports Bill, 2023 that President Yoweri Museveni did not assent to has been referred to the Committee on Education and Sports for reconsideration.

The Bill which was passed 02 March 2023 seeks to create regulations governing the National Anti-Doping Organisation as an independent body to ensure transparency and prevent its decisions from being influenced.

The Speaker Anita Among in her communication on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 said that the President returned the bill raising concerns on several clauses.

“I have been advised that there are provisions that need to be reviewed in order to facilitate the proper regulation of the sports sector,” the President’s letter read in part.

The President noted that Section 32 (2) on the composition of the board should be amended.

He added the board should consist of the chairperson and other six members; a representative from the ministry responsible for sports, two representatives from any two traditional regions of Uganda, a representative of the National Sports Association, a representative of the athletes, a representative of the private sector and a person with experience in sports administration.

Museveni also emphasized that a member of the board referred to in subsection (2) shall be a person with knowledge and experience in sports administration.

President Museveni also proposed that the minister shall appoint the members of the board taking into consideration the interest of the sports sector, its shareholders, Persons with Disabilities and gender balance.

Museveni said that kickboxing provided for under the schedule is no longer a recognized sport by the council and therefore, should be deleted and archery which is recognized, added.

The Private Member's Bill moved by Hon. Moses Magogo (NRM, Budiope East County) also seeks to promote the World Anti-Doping Code along with associated international standards and investigate matters of doping in sports by summoning any person and examining any document or evidence.

The Bill also provides punitive action for individuals who commit the offence of illegal participation in sports activities.