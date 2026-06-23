Members of Parliament have been urged to legislate beyond party lines on behalf of the electorate, with a focus on the factors that unite the country.

Prince Kassim Nakibinge Kakungulu, the Titular Head of Muslims in Uganda, said the country has several unifying sectors from education and health to financial development among others, and urged MPs not to dwell on party divisions.

“There is no reason why we should waste our energies on those trivialities, rather let us utilise our energies for the good of our people. When you perform well, you take the credit. Thus you should strive for it so that everybody believes in your capacity,” he said.

Prince Nakibinge made the call while hosting the Muslim Parliamentary Caucus to a luncheon at his residence in Kibuli on Friday, 19 June 2026, that was preceded by Juma Prayers at Kibuli Mosque.

The chief guest at the event, former Premier John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, reiterated Prince Nakibinge’s call to political unity in the Legislature, noting that the interests of the nation and the welfare of Ugandans must transcend partisan divisions.

“Uganda’s transformation requires unity of purpose. Listen to one another, respect defying viewpoints, seek common ground, and present a united front on issues of development, poverty eradication, education, youth empowerment and ethical governance. Political competition should never prevent collaboration in areas where the future of our country is at stake,” Amama Mbabazi said.

He encouraged MPs to guide Uganda’s transition into petrostate status, by ensuring that the petrodollar becomes a foundation for sustainable and generational wealth in the country, rather than temporary consumption.

Amama Mbabazi alluded to estimates suggesting that Uganda’s petroleum resources could support production for approximately 25 to 30 years, which he said is a relatively short period in the life of a nation.

“Oil is finite therefore it must be viewed as a springboard, not a destination. The revenues generated from petroleum should be invested strategically to promote both vertical and horizontal integration across the economy. They should strengthen sectors that will continue to create wealth long after the last barrel of oil has been extracted,” he added.

He listed priority areas like agriculture and agro-processing, science and technology, energy generation, manufacturing, transport, infrastructure, education and skills development.

“Prioritising these sectors can build an independent, integrated, self-sustaining economy that can thrive for generations beyond the lifespan of our oil reserves. You are custodians of an exhaustible national asset whose benefits must extend far beyond the present generation,” Amama Mbabazi noted.

The Chairperson of the Muslim Parliamentary Caucus, Hon. Hassan Kirumira pledged the commitment of MPs to promote the affairs and welfare of the Muslim community in Uganda.