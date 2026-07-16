Lawmakers are calling on government to increase the coverage of road networks across the country, in the infrastructure agenda highlighted by President Yoweri Museveni during his State-of-the-Nation Address on 04 June 2026.

According to Hon. Onesimus Twinamasiko (NRM, Bugangaizi East County), critical oil roads in the Albertine region, which had been earmarked for development, have remained pending.

He cited the Nalweyo-Kisiita-Mpasana-Nkoko-Masode Road in Kyankwanzi District, that connects to Kakumiro District, which he said will be critical during the monitoring of progress on the oil pipeline.

“This is a very critical oil road because the oil pipeline crosses this road three times. Feasibility studies and schematic designs were made in 2017, however, UNRA abandoned this road, yet it is very important for oil exploration,” Twinamasiko said.

Hon. Edward Makmot (NRM, Agago County), brought forward the Moroto road which he noted is being considered in the National Development Plan (NDP4), and urged government to solicit funding to expedite its construction.

“This is a security road that has existed since colonial times. This road crosses over 10 districts in the Acholi and Karamoja sub-regions. It is also a mineral and tourism road that takes us to Kidepo but has been ignored for years. We have made some progress, but we need to tarmac this road,” Makmot said.

Bududa District Woman Representative, Hon. Agnes Khainza, called on the Ministry of Works and Transport to prioritise works on the Bubulo-Bududa circular road, noting that it has often been alluded to by the President, but has not been worked on.

“This road is in the NRM manifesto, and when President Museveni campaigned in Bududa, he made promises on this road. We do not have a tarmacked road in the area yet this road has the potential to link many communities and markets," said Khainza.

The legislators made these appeals during the plenary sitting on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, whilst considering a motion for a resolution of Parliament to appreciate the President’s State-of-the-Nation Address.

Hon. Ivan Kyeyune (NUP, Nakasongola County) asked government to fulfill presidential pledges on development of road infrastructure in the district.

“If the President could fulfill his pledge to tarmac the road of Nakasongola through Kalungi, Bamugolodde to Kikyusa, our farmers would transport their products easily to other markets," Kyeyune said at the sitting chaired by Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth.

Hon. Joy Waako (NRM, Female Older Persons’ Representative), appreciated government’s efforts in extending the road network in the country, which she said has enabled the elderly to access critical services.

“For many years, older persons, especially in rural Uganda struggled to reach health centres because roads were impassable, with many being carried on bicycles or stretchers over long distances. Today, they can access health centres quickly and safely. Ambulances reach villages faster and medicines are delivered easily to remote communities,” Waako noted.

Hon. Shyam Jay Tanna (Indep., Tororo Municipality) called for expedited works on the standard gauge railway, noting that Kenya has progressed extensively on the Kisumu-Malaba project, which is supposed to continue through Uganda.

“Despite getting Euros 650 million in funding, we are missing out. Six major towns are supposed to get workshops which will improve employment rates, and there will be a 40 per cent decline in transportation costs. This infrastructure will create a regional hub for business in Central and East Africa,” Tanna noted.

He also urged government to compensate project affected persons timely and improve the road network near the railway.

In his 04 June 2026 address to the nation, President Museveni said government is working with Kenya and Tanzania on the pipelines for crude petroleum products and refined products, which will reduce pressure on the road networks.

"This will move heavy cargo away from the roads to the railway, and the petroleum products from the road to the pipeline. That leaves the roads for only passengers and light cargo. The murram roads must also always be maintained," Museveni said.