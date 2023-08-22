The Ministry of Education and Sports has been urged to fast track the completion of the Teryet National High Altitude Training Centre in Kapchorwa District.

The call was made by the Chief Opposition Chief, Hon. John Baptist Nambeshe, during the plenary sitting on Tuesday, 22 August 2023.

Nambeshe said this in response to a congratulatory message by the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, who commended Joshua Cheptegei for equaling a record of three consecutive world athletics championship wins.

Cheptegei won gold in the 10,000 metres race at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary on Sunday, 20 August 2023 - following in the footsteps of field track names like Haile Gebrselassie, Kenenisa Belele and Mo Farah.

Nambeshe said the best form of tribute towards Cheptegei would be to complete the Teryet High Altitude Training Centre.

“This project commenced in 2012 and was supposed to be handed over in 2020 but up to now, they are dragging their feet,” said Nambeshe.

He noted that Shs26 billion has been utilised on the project, saying there has been no value for the works on ground.

The State Minister for Education and Sports (Higher Education), Hon. John Chrysostom Muyingo, however, said that 98 per cent of the work has been done so far, on the centre.

“I can confidently share with you that this high altitude training centre is almost complete. Soon we shall invite you to see the beautiful work going on in that place,” Muyingo said.

Hon. Joseph Ssewungu (NUP, Kalungu West County) raised concerns about the extent of readiness of the training centre as alluded to by the minister.

“If this high altitude centre was almost complete and favourable for our athletes, they would not have to train from Kenya. Already we know Uganda cannot host FIFA games because Namboole [stadium] is not functioning,” said Ssewungu.

The Deputy Speaker tasked the State Minister for Sports to update Parliament on the progress of the football stadiums and the high altitude training centre by Thursday, 24 August 2023.

Hon. Allan Ssewanyana (NUP, Makindye Division West) added that the minister, in his statement, should address the dwindling performance and participation of Ugandan athletes in international competitions.

Relatedly, Hon. Michael Kakembo (NUP, Entebbe Municipality) urged the Ministry of Education and Sports to avail funding for Ugandan athletes to prepare for the qualifiers of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Muyingo said the programme was budgeted for and the funds will be sent to the different teams.