Members of Parliament have urged government to protect and empower families as the world commemorates the International Day of Families.

The International Day of Families, observed annually on 15 May, provides an opportunity to reflect on the social, economic, and demographic factors affecting families and to acknowledge their fundamental role in individual and community development.

During a press conference at Parliament on Monday, 15 May 2023, Hon. Christine Kaaya, the Kiboga District Woman Representative, called for swift passage of the anti-homosexuality bill, presenting it as a valuable gift to the world in celebration of family.

“We are calling on Mr Museveni [the President] to urgently sign the anti-homosexuality bill as this would be the greatest gift to families. We would mark this day with great happiness.” Kaaya said.

Kaaya also emphasised the challenges faced by families, such as limited access to basic necessities and the need to optimise natural resources like land. She also expressed concern about the strain on Uganda's economy due to the burden of supporting refugees.

“We are calling on government to define the capacity of our country - this business of welcoming all refugees, we end up borrowing because we want to sustain refugees and we end up failing to support our families,’ she said.

Kaaya, also Shadow Minister for Water and Environment, called for government intervention to prioritise local family support and stressed the importance of involving youth in planning processes.

Hon. Sarah Opendi, the Tororo District Woman Representative, highlighted the government's responsibility to ensure the well-being of families by providing essential social services, healthcare, clean water, and food.

Opendi firmly stated that homosexuality should remain outside Africa and Uganda to preserve traditional family structures. She emphasised the consequences for those promoting homosexuality, underscoring the significance of upholding family values.

Hon. Nathan Byanyima, the Bukanga North County MP echoed the MPs' sentiments, urging the Government to prioritise support for families.

Recognising families as the cornerstone of society, Byanyima emphasised the need for mutual care, stating: "The family is the most important part of our lives because that is where we owe our origin."