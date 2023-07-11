The rampant road carnage in the country has reawakened concerns on road safety, with the Speaker, Anita Among calling for implementation of the Road Safety Act.

Speaker Among made the directive on Tuesday, 11 July 2023.

This follows the recent death of former Member of Parliament for Erute North, Hon. Charles Angiro, in a motor accident on 08 July 2023 along Karuma-Pakwach Road.

Similarly, renown businessman, Apollo Nyegamehe also known as Aponye died inan accident on 06 July 2023 in Itoojo, Ntugamo district, after his vehicle hit a stationary truck.

“In 2019, we passed the Road Safety Act and Section 58 speaks about towing of vehicles and to date, no one is implementing that. We give you money to operationalise the law and you do not do it; we want to know what is happening,” Among said.

Amuria District Woman Representative, Hon. Susan Amero called for heavy penalties for reckless driving, as one of the means of curbing road accidents.

“We need to revisit our laws to make sure that every driver is responsible and respectable on the road. The issue is not our roads; some of our roads are very good but we are not disciplined at all,” Amero said.

The Minister of State for Works and Transport (Transport), Hon. Fred Byamukama pledged to ensure the removal of stationary vehicles from road sides.

“With the rampant accidents, we sat with stakeholders and we promise you that we are going to implement that law to ensure that these vehicles which have mechanical problems do not stay on the road, they will be taken to police,” he said.