The 2nd Africa Coffee Summit (ACS) is a high-level event that aims to transform the African coffee sector through value addition and domestic consumption.

The summit is organized by the Government of Uganda in collaboration with the Inter-African Coffee Organisation (IACO), which represents 25 African coffee-producing countries. It will bring together heads of state, senior government ministers, heads of coffee authorities, and senior ministers from African coffee-consuming nations, as well as representatives from the African private sector, including farmers, processors, exporters, roasters, and coffee associations.

The theme of the summit is “Transforming the African Coffee Sector through Value Addition”. The summit will seek to promote the declaration of coffee as a strategic commodity in line with the African Union Agenda 2063, which aims to build a united and integrated Africa. The summit will also explore the impact of climate change and COVID-19 on the coffee industry and share knowledge and strategies to address these challenges.

This summit follows the success of the 1st G-25 African Coffee Summit, which took place in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 25, 2022. The Nairobi Summit adopted a declaration on coffee as a strategic agricultural commodity in the AU Agenda 2063 and called for the development of an evaluation framework to track down the socio-economic impact on coffee farmers and the enactment of the AfCFTA to facilitate cooperation between African countries and encourage inter-African trade.

Hosting the 2nd African Coffee Summit gives Uganda a unique opportunity to showcase its rich coffee heritage and potential to a diverse range of African countries and promote economic integration. Uganda is one of the leading coffee producers in Africa and has a vision to increase its annual coffee exports from 4.6 million bags in 2018/19 to 20 million bags by 2025.