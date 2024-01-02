The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has hailed the former Supreme Court Judge, George Kanyeihamba for laying a foundational stone in the Judiciary and politics of Uganda.

Kanyeihamba served as the Supreme Court Judge from 1997 to 2009.

Citing the judgements made and the books written by Kanyeihamba, Tayebwa said it was a wise choice to celebrate the 84-year-old judge while he is still alive.

“I am glad to be here for Prof Kanyeihamba because of the indirect and direct impact you have had on me to grow both academically and politically. When I visited the Supreme Court, he gave me a box of books that can guide any kind of individual,” said Tayebwa while speaking at the thanksgiving service held at Namirembe Cathedral on 31 December 2023.

The service, celebrated by the former Bishop Namirembe Cathedral, Wilberforce Luwalira, was organized by Kanyeihamba’s family and friends led by the former Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda.

Tayebwa noted that Kanyeihamba made land mark judgements that provide the clear context of Uganda’s legal system, able to guide any scholar to understand the country’s development.

“There are landmark judgements he made such as the one on the Tinyefuza case, that you read and say the man knows the law and can ably interpret it. We celebrate him for giving us the foundation on which we can settle our issues amicably,” Tayebwa said.

The Deputy Speaker hailed Kanyeihamba’s work at the Supreme Court as significant in the study and practice of law.

“I remember while I was at Makerere Law School, you could not pass constitutional law without quoting Kanyeihamba; you could not pass administrative law or commercial law without referring to his work,” said Tayebwa.

Kanyeihamba thanked his family, doctors and God for preserving his life following long time illness that has disabled his movement ability.

“I want to particularly thank the doctors and the nurses who have been very helpful to me, without their assistance I would have gone long time ago to the eventual place where Christians go after this life,” said Kanyeihamba.

Rugunda hailed Kanyeihamba for championing the initial efforts in drafting the 1985 Constitution of Uganda while he chaired the Legal Committee of the Constituency Assembly.

“When he became a member of the Constituency Assembly, Kanyeihamba’s credentials were so eloquent that he was made the chairman of the drafting committee of the constitution that has since guided the country,” said Rugunda.

Rugunda said Kanyeihamba was pivotal in the founding of Kabale University, a community university that was later handed over to government.

“When Kabale University started it had challenges, it was almost closing because of salaries. Kanyeihamba and his colleague offered to pay the vice chancellors salary. We thank him for supporting such a community university,” Ruganda said.

Bishop Luwalira in his sermon stressed the value of thanksgiving which he said was not simply a ceremony, but a remedy to anxiety, stress.

“We are gathered to thank God for Prof Kanyeihamba and his family, the attitude of thanksgiving moves our focus from all that troubles us; it replaces anxiety with peace, focuses us onto God other than the unpleasant circumstances which would otherwise become unbearable,” said Luwalira.