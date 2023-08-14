The Bishop of Soroti Catholic Diocese, Rt Rev Dr. Joseph Eciru Oliach has urged Ugandans to cultivate the attitude of gratitude, peace, and companionship.

Bishop Eciru made this call during a thanksgiving mass at the country residence of Speaker Anita Among on Sunday, 13 August 2023.

The ceremony was attended by several Members of Parliament and other dignitaries including former Vice President, Hon Edward Ssekandi.

In his sermon, Rev. Eciru urged people to place God at the centre of their works and plans.

“We must always turn to God [and] all our life’s works and plans must be centred on God; whatever we do should begin with God and end with God,” he said.

"Whenever you enter someone's house, let your first word be peace, so I pray that each one here comes with peace and leaves with peace," he said.

Speaker Among expressed gratitude to MPs for overwhelmingly attending the thanksgiving, which she said is intended to build synergies and cohesion for performance.

“I have never had an opportunity to thank you [MPs] for the overwhelming support to serve as Deputy Speaker and eventually Speaker," he said.

The Speaker assured Bishop Eciru of Parliament’s continued adherence to religious values.

“I want to assure the Bishop that the 11th Parliament believes in God; this Parliament is built on faith and God whom we serve,” she said.

Ssekandi, who is also a former Speaker of Parliament commended Among for her exemplary leadership.

"In this era of great scrutiny of Parliament, you have demonstrated transparency of the parliamentary processes and accountability thus increasing public trust in the institution as well as receiving all views of the MPs and discussing them objectively regardless of their political affiliations,” Ssekandi said.

He expressed confidence in the Speaker’s capacity to effectively steer the House despite the constantly evolving roles, pressures and expectations resulting from the current rapid social, economic and political transformations.