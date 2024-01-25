The hospitality of the Parliament of Uganda has been recognised by delegates who attended the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has said.

Parliament hosted over 30 Speakers and Presiding Officers during the 27th CSPOC from 03 to 07 January 2024 at the Commonwealth Resort Hotel, Munyonyo.

In his communication during the plenary sitting on Thursday, 25 January 2024, Tayebwa said that the delegates praised Ugandan Members of Parliament (MP).

“The delegates were surprised at how MPs can go all the way in providing support and care. You showed a very high level of humility where you stood and supported our visitors,” he said.

The conference provided a platform for speakers and presiding officers to deliberate on climate change, security of speakers and presiding officers and their health, as well as gender inclusivity and youth.

Furthermore, the conference provided an opportunity for Uganda to showcase its diverse culture, organic food and tourist destinations.

CSPOC aims to maintain, foster and encourage impartiality and fairness of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of the Commonwealth countries as well as to promote knowledge and understanding of Parliamentary democracy in its various forms, among others.

In the same vein, Tayebwa asked the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo to present a statement on the recently concluded Non Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Group- 77 (G77+) summits that were held simultaneously from 15 to 20 January 2024 at the Commonwealth Resort Hotel, Munyonyo.

President Yoweri Museveni assumed chairmanship for both summits and Tayebwa applauded him for organising successful conferences.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs should enlighten Parliament on benefits of the chairmanship. If the minister could share with us a statement and tell us how Parliament can contribute to a successful chairmanship,” he said.