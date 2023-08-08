Parliament of Uganda is set host the Sixth sitting of the National Youth Parliament on Friday, 11 August 2023.

The sitting that is expected to bring together 250 participants will be held under the theme, 'Green skills for youth: Towards a sustainable world'.

The annual event that has been running since 2018 is organised by Faraja Africa Foundation with support from the European Union (EU) and the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ).

While addressing the media on the upcoming event, the Chairperson of the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Youth Affairs, Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro said the event will foster participation of youth in governance and democratic processes.

Nyamutoro, who is also the Female Youth Representative added that the deliberations from the National Youth Parliament will inform a petition that will be presented to the Speaker of Parliament.

“We look forward to hearing the voices of the young people amplified as well as getting their ideas centralised in government planning and processes,” said Nyamutoro.

She commended Faraja Africa Foundation for organising the event which she said makes the work of Youth MPs in Parliament easier through having voices channeled from the grassroots.

“Some of the resolutions that come out of the Youth Parliament get to the Floor of Parliament as motions and some are sent to committees for further scrutiny. The Speaker can also direct relevant ministries to take action on some of the matters,” Nyamutoro added.

The Executive Director of Faraja Africa Foundation, Emmanuel Wabwire said the event is an advocacy space that has hosted regional parliaments in different parts of the country ahead of the national sitting.

“One of the key things we believe in is amplifying young people's voices, not speaking for them. We give them a platform to speak and advocate for the issues they face,” he said.

He also commended the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Youth Affairs for leading the voices of the youth in Parliament.

“We also extend our gratitude to the Speaker and Clerk to Parliament for graciously granting us a safe space to advocate for youth matters,” Wabwire added.

He said that the theme focusing on climate change issues is a call on government and development partners to put resources and create opportunities for young people to get skills on tackling climate challenges.