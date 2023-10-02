The ninth and tenth planes arrived at Benina International Airport in Benghazi on Monday carrying 65 tons of humanitarian and relief assistance in an urgent response to the current humanitarian situation in Libya and to complete the Qatari airlift aimed at helping the brothers affected by floods and torrents east of the sisterly State of Libya.
The assistance included shelter essentials, food and relief items, as well as medical items provided by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society, Qatar Charity, alongside the Standing Committee for Rescue and Relief Operations and Humanitarian Aids for Areas Afflicted by Catastrophes in Brotherly and Friendly Countries.
The State of Qatar affirmed its full solidarity with the State of Libya and in standing with its brotherly people in facing the disaster of floods and torrents.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.