Built with safe protocols and features to counter cyber bullying; Set to redefine digital networking as we know it and drive intra Africa trade; Women influencers and communities globally are setting up for “early adopters” advantage; Available on web portal, android app and IOS apps for women worldwide.

TWAA - a mentorship and digital community based social media company arising from Africa – launches a “Women in Tech” community on its platform in a bid to connect women led communities with technology. TWAA seeks to create impact in the world of networking, with a focus on tools for community mobilization, content sharing and networking targeting the female economy.

Founded by African media and tech entrepreneur Irene Kiwia, and incubated and invested by leading Pan African venture studio Adanian Labs, TWAA is a platform where women across the world can build groups and manage their communities in a safe space. The platform incorporates multi tools for content creation and sharing; collaboration and co-creation, group management; a marketplace for products and services; group and one-on-one mentorship and much more.

“TWAA is built to give women a relevant platform that addresses critical issues in digital networking including data privacy, a by design shield from cyber bullying, inclusivity, accessibility and an overly simplified personal portal that allows women to build and manage their communities more efficiently and effectively - with mentorship being a key component. TWAA is built by women for women, factoring in varied nuances that are specific to what women find as relevant to how they use and interact with technology,” said Irene Kiwia, TWAA founder.

TWAA has been in beta (https://bit.ly/3Rs5jXf) mode since October 2020 on its web portal, and the android app version went live in May 2021 with the IOS app launching today.

Currently TWAA has over 25,000 members from over 35 countries. It is open to “early adopters” who can benefit from building a solid wave of connections and becoming the platform’s initial set of influencers as the member base grows.

“What’s fascinating about TWAA is the fact that it is built to promote inclusivity with women in mind, giving users an exciting user-friendly experience with features that streamline engagement like never before. For the first time ever I feel like I have a platform that ticks the key things that I needed the most in my personal development journey. It’s absolutely empowering!” said Linda Caroline, a TWAA member and Project Manager at Bureau Veritas.

‘I have been managing multiple women communities in various platforms and it’s always been overwhelming to deliver value because everything is super scattered with a user journey that is tiring to both me as a community manager and my network members. TWAA gives me a one stop platform to onboard my groups and interact with each group seamlessly, because the group management tools factor in everything I need to grow and bring value to my group… from members management, a content portal, a marketplace, a video conferencing tool, to networking tools, and all of this within one click.” Said Jane Thomas, a women empowerment champion in South Africa.

Even though The TWAA platform is still relatively new, the social media world has shown how quickly networking platforms can grow. We have seen newly launched social apps going viral and becoming global sensations virtually overnight, grossing billion dollars in a short time span.

“Our mission at TWAA is to give women digital tools that will help them create massive value for themselves and their communities. We built a platform with women in mind considering issues around safety and cyberbullying, where by design the platform counters that. We also understand how important communities are for women and we have ensured that we give them a platform that will enable them to build and manage communities in a manner that drives value. We are launching a Women in Tech community on TWAA to bring key technology stakeholders along with women in technology to bridge accessibility in terms of capacity, knowledge, information, tools and resources. We foresee a community where women who are looking to join the tech space in Africa are interacting, learning and exchanging value and collaborating”.

Here’s what you should know about TWAA, the women's platform that may soon have the female world and female led communities globally interconnected and creating exponential value.

On the TWAA platform, members can create groups and invite their communities to join and participate in mentorship, knowledge sharing, video chats, conversations and other forms of collaboration. Members can see other members, their profiles and connect with each other. Members can also set up groups with the person who creates the group taking over the admin rights to set up group protocols.

Members can also display their products and services on Store - the in-platform marketplace, set up their speaker’s bio on the speakers’ portal and display books in the book store to ensure that they can be accessed across the world.

Members can also interact with the built-in content sharing features including article write-ups, short posts, video posting, photo sharing and podcasts. The content is well segmented to allow members to access video, audio, written and all other content on dedicated portals, with the timeline giving the platform an edge on feature options.

Signing up to TWAA is easy. You can access the platform via wwww.twaa.io or download the app on android play store or IOS app store and set up your profile. The biggest appeal for the platform is that it feels like all of one’s favorite platforms and digital tools are fused into one fabulous portal, allowing for seamless interaction at one place.

TWAA members can sign up as individuals or as an organization – with a different dashboard experience for each. Several organizations are signing on to the platform including Bureau Veritas, a global leading standardization company who were among the first organizations to use the platform to run an internal capacity building program for the women within their organization.

TWAA is also running a campaign to get influencers, content creators, women’s groups, women’s associations and corporates across the world to join the platform and use it as a tool to build a valuable proposition in empowering women across different sectors.

The platform can be used as a forum for a range of topics across various sectors and discourse. Be it fashion, beauty, science and technology, innovation, entrepreneurship or any other type of activism, TWAA provides the relevant tools to connect, mobilize, engage and influence.

Given the current tech landscape, it is exciting to see an African innovation that is scaling globally, and the future looks promising for TWAA as it grows both in its member base and profile, disrupting the way women connect and interact with social platforms.

Contact:

Margie Mumbi

Twaa Community Manager

Email: zara@twaa.io margie@adanianlabs.io

Phone No: +254 790 311 102

Follow Twaa:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3KydXBa

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3AxWEf6

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3AuVh0y

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3AZZrPp

Website: https://TWAA.io/

Download Twaa:

Android: Twaa App (https://bit.ly/3KAjBTb)

IOS: Twaa IOS App (https://apple.co/3eejW28)