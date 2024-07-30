With the support of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), a 41-member medical team from Türkiye went to Niger, where they provided 2,941 outpatient services and performed 336 surgeries.

In cooperation with TİKA and Bir İnsan Dünyaya Bedeldir Sağlık ve Eğitim Köyleri Volunteering (BİSEG) Association, the 29th health organization event, supported by the Turkish Ministry of Health, Turkish Airlines (THY) and various non-governmental organizations from Türkiye, was held in Niger.

In the organization held in the city of Tessaoua in the Maradi region of Niger, a 41-member medical team conducted screenings and surgeries across various medical specialties. A total of 2,941 outpatient services were provided in internal medicine, gynecology, ENT (ear, nose and throat), ophthalmology and dentistry. Additionally, 336 surgeries were performed in general surgery, urology and gynecology, along with 602 dental treatments, 1,483 ultrasounds, laboratory tests and dressings.

Patients who could not afford treatment due to the high cost of health services expressed their gratitude to the Turkish people and the Republic of Türkiye for the assistance provided to them.