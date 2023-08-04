Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided seed and fertilizer support to the farmers in Somaliland.

Carried out with the cooperation of the Ministry of Agriculture of Somaliland and TİKA, in the scope of the Agricultural Development and Fight Against Drought Project, seed and chemical fertilizer (Sorghum, corn, pea seeds) support was provided to 100 farmers.

With the project put into practice in 2021, motor pumps and agricultural equipment were provided to farmers.

The development of the farming areas of the surrounding villages of the city of Hargeisa, increase in the productivity and quality of the agricultural output, taking precautions for the possible shortage considering the region’s geographic and climatic characteristics and fighting against drought were aimed at the project.

Minister of Agriculture of Somaliland, Abdulkadir Iman Warsame; Republic of Turkey’s Deputy Consul General, Onuralp Doğan Çakır; TİKA’s Coordinator in Somalia, İlhami Turus and the farmers that will benefit from the project attended the delivery ceremony.