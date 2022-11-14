The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) donated modern wheelchairs to people with disabilities to ease their mobility.

Ömer Aykon, the TİKA coordinator in Uganda, said 100 wheelchairs were donated for adults and children, noting that the office is implementing more projects to be launched this year.

Uganda's Health Ministry launched a nationwide program this year to donate wheelchairs and assistive devices for the disabled as access to assistive technologies such as wheelchairs remains a big challenge for the rehabilitation of people with disabilities in the country.

Turkish Ambassador to Uganda Fikret Kerem Alp urged others to get on board and support the physically disabled to minimize the difficulties they face due to their conditions, noting: “Disability is not about needs but also about rights and empowerments."

"Njeru has rich and fertile lands, touristic attractions, industrial complexes, and sugar factories, with which we have cooperated over the past four years.

"I urge these companies to offer job opportunities for people with disabilities in appropriate positions and TİKA to pursue vocational training courses, including for people with disabilities," the ambassador said, conveying gratitude to the Turkish people for their efforts in supporting them.

According to Uganda's National Housing and Population Census, people with disabilities comprise 14.82% of Uganda’s population, the most vulnerable group in the country. Just 2% have access to assistive technology services, according to the 2014 population and housing census report.​​​​​​​

The equipment was handed over at a ceremony held at Ndekabusa, Wakisi in the Buikwe region of Uganda, attended by Mayor of Njeru Kyazze Yasin.