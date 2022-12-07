Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided technical equipment support to the “Shea Butter” producers cooperative in Uganda.

TİKA provided 2 hot press machines for the farmers who earn their keep from the oil derived from the nuts growing on shea trees which are quite common in the region between the northern Ugandan cities of Atiak, Gulu, and Kitgum.

Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives Northern Uganda Region Official, Isaac Sebulime, and their project partner, Vice President of Atiak Sugar Cane and Shea Butter Producers Cooperative, Mamawi Josephine Ujjeo, and farmers attended the delivery ceremony held at TİKA’s Program Coordination Office in Kampala.

TİKA’s Coordinator in Uganda, Ömer Aykon noted that they delivered the agriculture equipment to Ugandan farmers on behalf of Türkiye and that they would continue to support the people of Uganda in agriculture and other sectors. Stating that the time has come for this cooperative in Northern Uganda not to walk but to run, Aykon added that the farmers in this region where shea trees are common would be able to produce more owing to the facilities of the cooperative.

Vice President of the Cooperative Ms. Ujjeyo conveyed their thanks on behalf of the people in the region and said, “Today we have come here with only 6 of our farmers but nearly a thousand farmers producing shea butter are looking forward to the arrival of machines. They all thank Türkiye.”

Carrying out various projects in Uganda since 2013, TİKA has been conducting studies to expand its project areas through its office opened in the capital, Kampala, in 2017, and to put new projects into practice in the sectors of education, health, agriculture and livestock, and vocational training.