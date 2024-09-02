In Guinea, where 67% of the population is involved in agriculture and the sector represents 52% of the total workforce, crop yields from traditional farming methods are significantly lower compared to mechanized agriculture.
As part of the country’s 20-year initiative under the 2040 National Rural Development Program, agricultural equipment aimed at enhancing mechanization was distributed to local farmers in Faranah. This initiative, carried out in cooperation with the Faranah Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Guinea, aligns with the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals of “Decent Work and Economic Growth” and “No Poverty”. The program aims to reduce rural unemployment, boost the national economy and bring agriculturally viable lands into productive use.
To promote agricultural mechanization and convert uncultivated lands for farming in the city, approximately 500 km from the capital Conakry, the project aims to cultivate 10 hectares of land in the initial phase and gradually prepare a total of 60 hectares for agriculture by adding 10 hectares at each subsequent stage.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).