Within the “Ramadan Programs” implemented by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), an iftar dinner program was organized and festive clothing for Eid were distributed at the Mogadishu Orphanage Center, which hosts 150 orphan children.

There are many orphaned children in need of care due to longstanding instabilities such as civil war, terrorism and drought experienced in Somalia for years.

The needs of shelter and education for 150 boys aged 3 to 17, the majority of whom are orphans due to civil war and terror, are met at the Mogadishu Orphanage Center.

TİKA has been organizing iftar dinners and distributing Eid gifts through the “Ramadan programs” held in various orphanages in Somalia.

Having provided special Eid clothing to nearly 600 orphan children so far, TİKA will continue to support more than 1,000 children in Somalia during Ramadan.