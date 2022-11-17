Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided medications and a medication refrigerator to Divine Mercy Action Orphanage, which is located in the rural areas of Juba, South Sudan, and is home to nearly 80 children aged 2 to 17.

The delivery ceremony held for the project was attended by Yasmin Ahmad Khamis, Director of Divine Mercy Action Orphanage, and Omar Sharif al-Din, Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare of Central Equatoria.

In her speech, the Director of the orphanage thanked TİKA and the people of Türkiye, stating that this was not the first time Türkiye provided aid to the orphanage, and that the Turkish Red Crescent had previously provided food, mattresses, and school supplies to the orphanage. Khamis said they were pleased with the medications provided by TİKA. She said, “We have had a hard time getting children treated outside the orphanage for the last 5 years. Children who live in the orphanage often catch diseases such as malaria. TİKA’s support will significantly improve their treatment.” Khamis added that the medications provided will meet the needs of the orphanage for at least a year and will be given to children only when they are prescribed by a doctor.

Omar Sharif al-Din, Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare of Central Equatoria, also delivered a speech and noted that Türkiye was one of the first countries to carry out activities in South Sudan after its declaration of independence. Sharif al-Din added that there are still Ottoman heritage sites in Gondokoro and Mongalla. The Minister stated that the medications provided by TİKA should have been provided by the government of South Sudan, but that “the government of South Sudan could not provide them due to lack of resources.” He said, “TİKA came to our aid and provided medications for orphans, who needed them the most.” Sharif al-Din requested support for 18 other orphanages in Juba and in nearby regions, as the government could not meet the needs of most of them. The Minister of Social Welfare said that they still remember the aid provided by TİKA during Ramadan, and that he hoped TİKA’s support would continue.