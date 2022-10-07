TİKA continues to support agricultural associations and cooperatives operating in rural areas in Tunisia.
TİKA develops projects to support rural development and the livelihoods of people who live in rural areas and have limited resources. In this context, the Agency has developed more than 30 projects in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries in different parts of Tunisia. Thus, they have so far offered a regular source of income to more than 400 families.
The Agency provided equipment to 20 women
As part of the Project for the Procurement of Olive Harvesting and Spice Processing Equipment, the Agency provided equipment to 20 women who are members of the Al-Baraka Agricultural Development Group, which operates in the rural areas of Gafsa, one of the underdeveloped regions in Tunisia. The project included the donation of the necessary materials and equipment for olive harvesting and grain, spice, and coffee processing, as well as packaging materials for offering these products for sale.