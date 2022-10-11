Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided equipment, furniture, and consumables for the Association for Integration, Crafts, and Hope for Young People with Special Needs in Algeria.

TİKA met all the needs of the Association for Integration, Crafts, and Hope for Young People with Special Needs in Chéraga in Algiers, the capital of Algeria, at the beginning of the new school year. The association, which is engaged in various disappearing crafts and trades, trains many students with disabilities, who are happy to be integrated into the society.

The delivery ceremony held for the materials and equipment at the headquarters of the association was attended by Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, the Republic of Türkiye’s Ambassador to Algiers; Rahman Nurdun, TİKA’s Vice President; and Gökçen Kalkan, TİKA’s Coordinator in Algiers.

TİKA’s contribution will continue

Rahman Nurdun, TİKA’s Vice President, stated that he was happy to be in Algeria and attend a ceremony held for such a project. He said, “TİKA has been operating in various industries, such as health, agriculture, vocational training, and education, on every continent of the world for 30 years. In this context, it is critical to provide equipment for this association for people with disabilities, since it is significant for these people to be integrated into the society and to have a place in it.”

Nurdun stressed that TİKA was happy to contribute to such a meaningful project and would continue to provide support in this field.

“We are honored to be here.”

Ambassador Göktaş noted that families of young people with disabilities established this association, and said, “We realized that these children feel happy when they are productive. They both produce and sell crafts. They needed many materials. TİKA’s support was helpful and made these children very happy. We are honored to be here on behalf of the Republic of Türkiye. Both families and their children are now motivated.”

Disappearing professional practices are being taught

Linda Diraa, Vice President of the Association for Integration, Crafts, and Hope for Young People with Special Needs, noted that they taught disappearing professional practices, such as leather crafting, mosaic, painting, traditional soap making, and Ottoman wicker table and chair manufacturing, in the association. She said, “I would like to thank TİKA for their support, which made us and our students with special needs very happy.”