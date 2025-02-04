Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) established an audiovisual production studio within the National Center for Children and Youth Informatics, operating under the Tunisian Ministry of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly.

Founded in 1996, the National Center for Children and Youth Informatics has branches in 24 provinces and serves 1,500 students annually. As part of the project, the center completed the installation of a state-of-the-art studio and provided training for instructors on media and communication technologies.

The opening ceremony was attended by Tunisian Minister of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly, Asma Jebri; Turkish Ambassador to Tunisia, Ahmet Misbah Demircan; and TİKA’s Coordinator in Tunis, Muhammed Enes Hancıoğlu.

Ambassador Demircan, who participated in a broadcast produced by children as part of the opening program, emphasized that media content has both positive and negative aspects. He highlighted the importance of teaching children to recognize these differences, encouraging them to embrace the positive while developing the skills to identify and address the negative. Demircan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting Tunisia.

Minister Jebri noted that this media hall, which will produce engaging content designed to spark children’s curiosity, is a significant investment in their development. She called on all institutions and organizations to support similar initiatives that promote innovation among younger generations.

The project aims to foster creativity and enhance digital content production skills by providing children and young people with training in photography, videography, editing, short film production and media communication. Additionally, it seeks to contribute to the development of Tunisia’s human capital by equipping future generations with the skills and competencies required in the modern era.