Within the Ramadan aid program, TİKA distributed food packages to a total of 500 families in need residing in the village of Qunu, where Nelson Mandela and his two sons were buried, as well as in the nearby villages of Mqhekezweni, Sithebe, Mpunzane and Matyenengqina.
The distribution ceremony was held at the Royal House of Mandela, where Mandela spent his last days. The grandson of Nelson Mandela and Tribal Chief of Mvezo Traditional Council, Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela addressed the gathered families during the ceremony.
Reminding the audience of his grandfather's statement that "poverty is man-made and it can be overcome," Mandela expressed his gratitude to the Republic of Türkiye for their support provided through TİKA in the fight against poverty, hunger and unemployment, which are among the most pressing issues in the Eastern Cape Region.