Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) established a center where vocational training for the benefit of the women in Tanzania will be provided. The equipment support needed by the center was provided by TİKA.

In cooperation with TİKA and the Golden Child Education Culture and Aid Foundation, a soap workshop and a center where cutting, sewing, and clothes design training will be provided were established for the women in the Kagera region of Tanzania.

A soap bar mixing machine and a soap bar cutting machine for the soap workshop within the center, 120 sewing machines, 120 tailors shears, and other tailoring equipment for the tailoring training were provided by TİKA.

The first-year goal of the center, which is expected to help educate, occupy and contribute to especially orphan mothers for them to maintain their families through what they will learn here, is to provide 120 women with occupation.

About the Project

As a part of the project, it is planned to train the whole group of women trainees with a crash program in basic tailoring and soap-making for 8 months. Those who successfully complete the vocational training and get a certificate will be given the machines they trained with.

The trainees will be able to use the soap-making machines after the completion of the training. It is also aimed to support an enterprise to be constituted by successful women by uniting under the roof of a cooperative.