Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) supported the Union of the Comoros within the field of agricultural development.

TİKA built a 5 km long forest road to enable transportation between Nioumadzaha town in the Grande Comore and the agricultural fields.

Agriculture is the main source of livelihood in Nioumadzaha town, which is 20 kilometers away from the capital, Moroni, and has a population of 1650. A 5 km long forest road was built to enable the town’s residents to reach the agricultural fields, which are on the mountainside, and to gather and sell the fruits and vegetables they grow in the market. “Transportation to the Agricultural Fields Project”, which will be the first step of the project that will be efficient in agricultural production country-wide, is now completed by TİKA.

The project's opening ceremony was attended by the mayor, town authorities, project shareholders, local people, and Turkish citizens.

In his speech during the opening ceremony, TİKA’s Coordinator in Moroni, Musa Gürbüz, gave information about TİKA and its activities and stated that the carried out project will make a sustainable contribution to the prosperity of the whole town through agricultural production. Gürbüz emphasized that by decreasing the demand and supply gap in the capital and the other cities caused by the lack of efficiency in fruit and vegetable production, they can regulate the increasing prices.