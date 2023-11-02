Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) built a catering workshop in A Future For Orphans Uganda association, which is active in Kampala and organizes training courses for orphans. In the catering workshop, it will be possible to prepare the most preferred products by the locals and to train chefs for high-profile organizations.

A Future of Orphans Uganda association, founded by a Ugandan orphan in 2010 and has been carrying out activities for orphans for 13 years, is training orphans in tailoring, shoe making, hairdressing, and accounting. The bakery workshop that the workshop needed was built by TİKA, enabling more orphans to be trained.

Fresh products are prepared daily, and the orphans are trained by two professional chefs in the kitchen, installed with the equipment and supplies necessary for bakery and catering.

The delivery ceremony of the project was attended by the Minister For Kampala Capital City&Metropolitan Affairs, Distinguished Hajjat Minsa Kabanda; Republic of Türkiye’s Ambassador to Kampala, Distinguished Fatih Ak; THY’s Manager in Entebbe, Distinguished Ali Özdemir; authorities from İnimi Association, and the graduates and students under the organization.