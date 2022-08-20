We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives and were injured in the terrorist attacks that took place on 19 August in the city center of Mogadishu, Somalia.

We condemn these heinous terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly Government and people of Somalia, and wish speedy recovery to the injured.