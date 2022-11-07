Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs


We have learned with deep sorrow that 19 people lost their lives in the United Republic of Tanzania in a plane crash on a flight from Dar es-Salaam to Bukoba.

We share the sorrow of the friendly Tanzanian state and people, extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to the injured.

