Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs


We are concerned about the re-escalation of the clashes in the Tigray Region of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

We call for an urgent cessation of the violence and an immediate ceasefire. We attach importance to the African Union led initiative aimed at establishing direct talks between the parties to this end.

Türkiye will continue to support efforts towards the establishment of peace and stability in Ethiopia.

