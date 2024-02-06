The World Food Programme (WFP) announced today the appointment of Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur as its newest Global Goodwill Ambassador. Recognized for her athletic prowess and commitment to social causes, Jabeur will use her influential voice to raise awareness about global food insecurity and support WFP's mission to end hunger.

Ons Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach three Grand Slam finals and the number two ranking in the world, has consistently demonstrated her will to make a positive impact beyond the tennis court. In her role as a Global Goodwill Ambassador for WFP, she will advocate for equitable access to nutritious food and for action to address the root causes of hunger affecting vulnerable communities worldwide.

"Ons embodies a spirit of resilience and determination that aligns perfectly with WFP’s mission and values,” said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain. “She has a deep passion for creating positive change that will further our efforts to end global hunger and promote sustainable development – we are thrilled to have her join our team."

On accepting the role, Ons Jabeur said: "I am honoured to join the World Food Programme as a Global Goodwill Ambassador. As an athlete, I understand the importance of nutrition, and I am eager to use my platform to contribute to WFP's vital work in ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry."

Jabeur will engage in various initiatives including one focusing on the Gaza emergency and a fundraising campaign during the month of Ramadan. She will leverage her global profile in support of WFP's projects, emphasizing the critical role of nutrition in unlocking the full potential of individuals, especially children.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Ons Jabeur and the World Food Programme, reflecting a shared commitment to making a lasting impact on the lives of those affected by hunger and malnutrition.

The appointment comes as WFP is facing a challenging global context with acute hunger still at very high levels. Yet humanitarian funding is not keeping up with the growing needs, forcing the organization to scale back life-saving assistance and putting at risk efforts to address the massive humanitarian needs.