Her Excellency Najla Bouden, Prime Minister of Tunisia, praised the UAE's participation in the Francophone Summit hosted on the Tunisian island of Djerba from 18-20 November.
Her Excellency Bouden commended the UAE Pavilion in the Francophone Village and said that the pavilion's presentations reflect the UAE’s social, economic, and cultural development, underscoring that the country has become a role model in the Arab world.
His Excellency Othman Jerandi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, also visited the UAE Pavilion and commended its organization, rich content, and the valuable information it displayed in a modern manner that attracted visitors.
For his part, His Excellency Dr. Salem Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to the International Organisation of La Francophonie, welcomed His Excellency Jerandi and provided a detailed explanation of the pavilion’s content focusing on the cultural diversity of the UAE.
His Excellency Jerandi was also briefed on activities that will be held on the sidelines of the UAE’s participation in the Francophone Summit.
His Excellency Dr. Al Neyadi noted that the design of the Emirati Pavilion embodies the country’s values, and its cultural and heritage content highlights the UAE’s approach based on the values of tolerance and coexistence.