HE President Kais Saied of the sisterly Republic of Tunisia has received the credentials of HE Zayed bin Saeed Al Kumait Al Khayarin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Tunisia.
HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al- Thani to HE the President of the Republic of Tunisia, and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency, and to the government and people of the Republic of Tunisia continued progress and prosperity.
For his part, HE the President of the Republic of Tunisia, entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.