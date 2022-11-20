The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia


On the evening of November 19, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan participated in the official dinner given on behalf of OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikivabo, within the framework of the 18th Summit of the International Organization of Francophonie in Djerba, Tunisia.

During the dinner, Armenian folk and classical performances were performed, and Rwandan folk dance performances were shown.

The Prime Minister's working visit to Tunisia has ended.

