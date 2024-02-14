U.S. Embassy in Tunisia


In 2023, U.S. Embassy Tunis, through its Impact Finance project:

  • Transformed 98 business owners into angel investors who launched 5 angel investor clubs to provide alternate funding to startups.
  • Enabled 95 credit institution staff to develop financing options for small businesses.
  •  Guided 65 startups to pitch their ideas to local investors in 8 matchmaking events.
